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Dua Lipa Has Already Got Her Hands on Winter’s Next It Coat
By Anna Cafolla,9 days ago
There is a certain kind of winter coat that’s popular right now. Dua Lipa, a longtime devotee of the fabulous, fantastical coat, understands this better than most. It’s one that requires very little else of its wearer. No elaborate styling or carefully coordinated separates needed. Just throw it on over a pair of jeans, and you're dressed. The coat is the outfit!