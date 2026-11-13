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13 Fab Old Photos of 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sade Adu
By Vogue,4 days ago
Think Sade, and a few things likely pop to mind. There’s the signature beauty look: the dark eyeliner, shapely brows, red lip, and long, slicked-back plait. There are the clothes: good earrings—often big gold hoops—and stage outfits that were sexy, yes, but also slyly demure; high-waisted trousers, semi-sheer turtlenecks, cropped jackets, qipao-style dresses. You may nerdily make the distinction between Sade the woman—Helen Folasade Adu, OBE, born on January 16, 1959, in Ibadan, Nigeria—and Sade the Grammy-winning band, formed in 1982 and made up of Adu, Paul Denman, Andrew Hale, and Stuart Matthewman.