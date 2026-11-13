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Before Anything Else, Geoffrey Holder Was a Painter. A New Show Spotlights His Tremendous Body of Work
By Salomé Gómez-Upegui,4 days ago
Geoffrey Holder refused to choose a lane. Born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1930, he was a principal dancer with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, the first Black man to win Tony Awards for both directing and costume design (for the Broadway hit The Wiz), and the voice and face of 7Up throughout the 1970s and ’80s, all while building a celebrated film career with roles in Doctor Dolittle, Annie, and the Bond film Live and Let Die.