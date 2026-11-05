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Simkhai Pre-Fall 2027 Menswear Collection
By Christian Allaire,7 days ago
As a designer mainly based in Los Angeles, Jonathan Simkhai can’t help but be influenced by the California coast: It’s in his fashion DNA. But if you think that means board shorts and flip-flops, think again. His pre-fall menswear fuses a free-spirited West Coast sensibility with a little more refinement—alternating between structure and ease. “We started with our great wardrobe heroes, and really played with color and fit,” he said.