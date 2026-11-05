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Blanca Miró and Larkspur & Hawk Celebrate Their Colorful Jewelry Collaboration With a Cocktail Party
By Lilah Ramzi,6 days ago
"I wanted to let the jewelry shine, so I decided to wear something minimal," Blanca Miró told Vogue on Wednesday evening. Minimal, of course, is a relative term. The Barcelona-based designer, known for her exuberant approach to color and pattern, was dressed in head-to-toe orange, accessorized with vintage woven Prada pumps (which she owns in several colorways).