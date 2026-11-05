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Cult Gaia Resort 2027 Collection
By Christian Allaire,6 days ago
It may seem like an unlikely starting point for a collection, but designer Jasmin Larian Hekmat’s new resort assortment for Cult Gaia all began with a moth. No, Hekmat was not drawn to replicating its unique biology or wings through her seasonal silhouettes; rather, she was more so drawn to the concept of what the insect represents, and how she could translate that into her signature getaway-ready clothes. “Unlike butterflies, a moth moves by moonlight and light,” says Hekmat. “And for me, the Cult Gaia woman is someone who has the strength and resilience to follow whatever illuminates her.”