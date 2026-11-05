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Jordan Firstman on Club Slang, Directing His Friends, and the Perfect Date Night
By Chelsea Daniel,5 days ago
Jordan Firstman’s directorial debut, Club Kid, was the talk of Cannes this year, earning a seven-minute standing ovation and starting a bidding war. “I had a funny LA tarot card reader right before Cannes. I hadn’t sold the movie until Cannes and she was like, ‘This card is A24, and this card is Neon. If you go with A24, I think there’s a multi-picture deal happening,’” Jordan Firstman shared with Chloe on The Run-Through.