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How Palace Kept Its Cool
By Joe Bobowicz,4 days ago
It’s rare that almost every member of a company’s upper management team is a diehard skateboarder. But at Palace — the British apparel brand founded in 2009 — it’s par for the course. Gareth Skewis, who co-founded the company with Lev Tanju, cites this as one of the core reasons the international, multi-million-pound business has been able to expand and maintain its credibility in subcultures across the globe.