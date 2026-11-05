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Inside Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’s Romantic Rainy-Day Wedding in Cabo
By Alexandra Macon,5 days ago
It all started with an Instagram follow. Track and field Olympian Gabby Thomas and Kaviva non-alcoholic beverage brand founder Spencer McManes had mutual friends, but it wasn’t until Gabby followed Spencer back that he made his move. “He slid into my DMs almost instantaneously,” the sprinter and three-time Olympic gold medalist remembers. What began as a direct message soon led to a first date at a speakeasy in downtown Austin, where the two spent three hours talking about everything from pizza to Game of Thrones.