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Kilentar Lagos Spring 2027 Collection
By Ezreen Benissan,4 days ago
The lights dim and the song “Where Is My Husband” by Raye blasts from the speakers. Dancers hidden in the front row suddenly erupt into riotous choreography, prompting guests to cheer from their seats. After a few minutes, the performance draws to a close, the crowd quiets, and the show begins. That was the prelude to Kílèńtàr’s spring 2027 collection, which focused on the complexities and duality of women.