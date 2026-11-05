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Christie Brown Lagos Spring 2027 Collection
By Ezreen Benissan,4 days ago
It’s been eight years since Ghana’s Christie Brown presented a collection in Lagos. Thursday night’s showcase marked an exciting return to the Nigerian metropolis, as the brand looks to reconnect with the West African country. Designer Aisha Ayensu said she was excited to be back in town. “This isn’t our first rodeo here. We used to show quite a lot, so we’re excited to be back. I love the energy here. It’s just so infectious.”