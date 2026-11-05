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Hunter Schafer’s Upcycled Look Is the Antithesis of Fall Dressing
By Christian Allaire,4 days ago
When it comes to her striking red carpet looks, Hunter Schafer is often a Prada girl, through and through. But for her latest press tour—to promote her upcoming sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099—the star is switching things up. Yesterday, Schafer attended the WIRED World Fair in Miami, and she chose an upcycled look by one of fashion’s most intriguing up-and-comers.