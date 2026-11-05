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Exclusive: The Making of the Costumes of ‘Dune: Part Three’
3 days ago
Somewhere between the paintings of Giotto, the papal courts of medieval Europe, and a mesmerizing photograph of a wealthy woman wearing Dior sunglasses in Iran, Jacqueline West found the visual language for Dune: Part Three. There was Howard Hughes, too, the eccentric American billionaire who spent years living in near-total seclusion in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse, whose lonely existence became a reference for Timothée Chalamet’s burdened Emperor Paul Atreides. And then came Carrie, the 1976 horror film starring Sissy Spacek, which inspired Anya Taylor-Joy’s costumes. For a film set thousands of years in the future, West found herself looking further into the sands of time than ever.