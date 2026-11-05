undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Can You Manifest a Husband?
By Lisa Stardust,3 days ago
This spring, singer Natalie Imbruglia joined Elizabeth Day on her How to Fail podcast to discuss, among other things, how she manifested her husband. The clip predictably made the rounds online, and it got me thinking about the mechanics of calling in a partner. It’s easy enough to enchant your life with inspirational buzzwords, but sometimes the spell lacks teeth—or worse, you attract someone who matches your checklist on paper but operates on an entirely different wavelength. (You asked for a multilingual finance professional who loves dogs; the universe delivered an auditor who speaks Latin and brought three untamed Dobermans to drinks.)