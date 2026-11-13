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Hankin Group Honored for Leadership in Sustainable Community Planning
By Mark Hostutler,3 days ago
Hankin Group’s commitment to balancing residential development with environmental preservation has earned the real estate development and management company recognition for its work at Keva Flats in Exton. The 266-unit, 19-acre sustainable apartment community has received the Development Excellence Award as part of the 2026 Citizen Planner Awards presented...
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