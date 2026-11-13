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Schuylkill Crossing Swing Bridge Opens Nov. 13, Linking Grays Ferry and Bartram’s Garden
By Jensen Toussaint,3 days ago
Pedestrians and cyclists will soon have a car-free way across the Schuylkill River between Grays Ferry and Southwest Philadelphia, as the long-delayed Schuylkill Crossing Swing Bridge opens Friday, Nov. 13, writes Nick Kariuki for Billy Penn at WHYY. The 1,000-foot span connects Grays Ferry Crescent with Bartram’s Mile near Bartram’s...