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VISTA Careers – The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth
By David Bjorkgren,5 days ago
Founded in 1970 by a behavioral health hospital and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1983, The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth is an entrepreneurial social enterprise committed to transforming lives and communities. Headquartered in Audubon, TLC operates across multiple states, providing K-12 alternative education, comprehensive mental and behavioral health...