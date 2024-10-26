VISTA.Today
Presidential Election Poll Conducted by WCU Indicates Students Have Enthusiastic Voting Intentions
By Helen Harris,2 days ago
By Helen Harris,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchPolitical pollingPresidential electionStudent enthusiasmPennwest University2024 presidential electionKutztown University
Comments / 140
Add a Comment
David Wells
8h ago
Millie Petrassi
8h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
the-independent.com4 days ago
USA TODAY3 days ago
CNN2 days ago
American Songwriter5 days ago
The Associated Press2 days ago
Distractify3 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times2 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
themirror.com4 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News6 days ago
americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
The Hill2 days ago
The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
Markets Insider1 day ago
VISTA.Today6 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
The Independent5 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent9 days ago
Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
CNN5 days ago
102.5 WDVE2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The HD Post23 days ago
VISTA.Today10 days ago
Angry Ben1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
New York Post1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.