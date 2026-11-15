Vista neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from pet gear to big furniture pieces. If you need to furnish a room or spoil your pet, take a look below.

Item: Compact black pet stroller with mesh cover

Condition: Only used about 3 weeks; held a 31 lb dog, but best for pets under 25 lbs

Location: Alta Vista/Foothill, Vista, CA

Details: Lightweight stroller with a mesh cover to keep your pet secure while still getting fresh air. Owner just wants it to go to someone who will use it. Contact them by DM through Nextdoor.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items included (all free):

Dresser – 37"W x 44"H x 19"D , deep drawers, great condition, just has a few stickers on it

– , deep drawers, great condition, just has a few stickers on it Plastic multi-color storage drawers

Burgundy leather recliner – has been stored in the garage, dusty but otherwise fine

– has been stored in the garage, Cream fabric recliner – also dusty from garage storage

– also Full size mattress – lightly used, no stains, good condition

Location: Mesa Gardens, Vista, CA

Condition: All items are FREE – just come pick up. Expect to wipe down or vacuum the recliners since they’ve been in the garage.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: White entertainment center with attached bookcases

Condition: Free project piece — all parts included, including lights, but the project was never finished

Location: Alta Vista/Foothill, Vista, CA

Size:

Width: 101.5 in

101.5 in Height: 74 in

74 in Depth: 20.5 in

Details: Large unit that could work well for a TV wall, storage, or display once assembled and finished. Make sure you have enough wall space and a vehicle big enough to move it.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Vista tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.