Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and labs adding new roles to keep up with demand. Here are a couple of solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Vista Community Clinic (VCC)

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Location: Vista, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $44.00 – $54.00/hour DOE

Work in a well-known community clinic providing individual, couples, family, and group counseling. You’ll handle intakes, treatment plans, crisis support, and case reviews, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b)) and a mission-driven, award-winning organization.

Employer: Exagen Inc.

Location: Vista, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Tuesday–Saturday, Pay: $26.00 – $28.00/hour

Support clinical lab testing for autoimmune disease diagnostics under licensed staff. Great fit if you have a science degree (or equivalent lab experience) and want steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 4 weeks PTO, paid holidays), and hands-on work with automated lab instruments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often keep good candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.