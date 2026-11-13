Vista’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like building real products. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Vista, CA.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Vista, CA

Vista, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,100 – $86,950/year

Work on production assembly, fabrication, and test operations for a major technology and engineering company. This role fits someone with 2–4 years’ experience who can work independently, solve non-routine problems, and keep quality and schedules on track.

Employer: PrideStaff Carlsbad (for a client in Vista)

PrideStaff Carlsbad (for a client in Vista) Location: Vista, CA

Vista, CA Type: Likely full-time, Monday–Friday

Likely Pay: $22 – $23/hour

Assemble electro-mechanical parts using hand and power tools, follow standard procedures, and help hit daily production goals. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can read instructions, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and holiday pay through the staffing agency.

Employer: Steel Traditions

Steel Traditions Location: Vista, CA

Vista, CA Type: Full-time (about 60 days, with possible permanent offer)

Help build premium steel windows and doors by applying Bondo, sanding frames, and carefully packaging units for shipping. Great for someone who doesn’t mind physical work, can start at 6:30 AM, and maybe has bonus skills like auto body, forklift, or delivery driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.