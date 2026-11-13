undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vista
⚠️ Keep landscape materials out of Vista storm drains
10 days ago
⚠️ Keep mulch and soil out of Vista storm drains
Mulch, soil, sand, and gravel are great for your yard, but loose piles can wash into the street when it rains or when you water. That can clog storm drains, cause small floods, and carry pollution straight to our creeks and the ocean.
Here’s how to handle landscape materials:
- Cover inactive piles, especially before rain.
- Contain them with temporary barriers so runoff can’t reach them.
- Place piles away from curbs, gutters, and catch basins.
- Inspect barriers before and after storms and fix any damage.
- Sweep, don’t hose: clean up spills right away and never wash material into the street.
If you see dumping or water running down the street when it’s dry, report it to the Water Quality Hotline: (760) 643-2804 or waterquality@vista.gov.
Only rain belongs in the storm drain.
More Info: Landscape Materials: Keep Them Out of the Storm Dr...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.