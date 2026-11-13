⚠️ Keep mulch and soil out of Vista storm drains

Mulch, soil, sand, and gravel are great for your yard, but loose piles can wash into the street when it rains or when you water. That can clog storm drains, cause small floods, and carry pollution straight to our creeks and the ocean.

Here’s how to handle landscape materials:

Cover inactive piles, especially before rain.

inactive piles, especially before rain. Contain them with temporary barriers so runoff can’t reach them.

them with temporary barriers so runoff can’t reach them. Place piles away from curbs, gutters, and catch basins .

piles away from . Inspect barriers before and after storms and fix any damage.

barriers before and after storms and fix any damage. Sweep, don’t hose: clean up spills right away and never wash material into the street.

If you see dumping or water running down the street when it’s dry, report it to the Water Quality Hotline: (760) 643-2804 or waterquality@vista.gov.

Only rain belongs in the storm drain.