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Vista

Vista City Council meeting on November 10

6 days ago
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The City of Vista will hold a City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center. The address is 200 Civic Center Dr. A presentation will include a proclamation declaring December 1, 2026 as “Clarence Rich Day” in the City of Vista.

The Council will review the Consent Calendar, which may be passed in one motion, and any items pulled will be heard on their own. Discussion items include approval of the Acting City Attorney Employment Agreement and the Fiscal Year 2025/26 Fourth Quarter Financial Report. The meeting is open to all, and people may join in person or online using the agenda link for more details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vista

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