The City of Vista will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on November 11. The event will honor the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn our country’s uniform. Brigadier General Nick I. Brown, Commanding General of Marine Corps West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, will be the keynote speaker.

This is a free community event and will take place from 9-10 a.m. at 267 S Santa Fe Ave., across from Pepper Tree Frosty. Residents are invited to come together, pay tribute, and show thanks to all veterans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vista