👔 Vista, CA Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Vista’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options from hands-on operations to high-level product ownership. Here are several solid management roles hiring in Vista, CA.

Employer: Tempo Communications

Tempo Communications Location: Vista, CA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Salary: $180,000–$220,000 base + substantial annual bonus

Type: Full-time, Director-level

This is a high-impact hardware product leadership role owning physical test instruments and tools (not SaaS). You’ll manage a product category with full P&L ownership, lead four product line managers, report directly to the CEO, and grow the role toward VP of Product Management as the portfolio expands.

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash Location: Vista, CA (Vista Way location)

Pay: $20.25–$21.25 per hour

Type: Full-time, Shift Manager

Lead daily operations at a busy car wash, acting as Manager-on-Duty for staffing, safety, and guest experience. This is a good fit if you like fast-paced, outdoor work and want a clear path into higher operations leadership, with benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and free unlimited car washes.

Employer: Precision Electric Group, Inc. (PEGI)

Location: Vista, CA (on-site, with site visits)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Project Manager

Run complex electrical construction projects for healthcare, biotech, education, and renewable energy clients. You’ll manage scope, schedule, and budget; coordinate subcontractors and vendors; handle inspections; and use project management software to keep high-impact projects on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Vista move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.