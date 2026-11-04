🛒 Vista, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Vista’s retail scene is steady, with national chains hiring for hands-on roles that keep stores running and customers happy. If you like staying busy and helping people in person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 – $23.10/hour base pay range

Lead the custom framing department, coach a small team, and help customers design framing for their art and memories. This role mixes sales, scheduling, and hands-on work on the sales floor, with the chance to grow your retail management skills at a large creative retailer.

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Vista, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose fresh products, and bring them out to customers. Good fit if you like moving around, using handheld tech, and want flexible hours with weekly pay and store discounts.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.