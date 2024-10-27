Open in App
    • Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

    Character Counts! These Tulare County students excel in citizenship

    By Tulare County Office of Education,

    2 days ago

    Student: Haylee Castro

    Grade: 8

    School: Cherry Avenue Middle School, Tulare

    Pillar: Citizenship

    Comment: Nominator Mike Roberts says, “While Haylee’s attitude, behavior, and character make her an excellent candidate for any of the Pillars of Character, I chose to nominate Haylee for the Pillar of Citizenship because I believe it encompasses them all. Haylee sets high standards for herself in both academics and behavior, and she puts forth the effort to achieve her expectations. This is my second year having Haylee as a student. She has always been exceptionally reliable and honest. She demonstrates compassion to her classmates and is helpful to those who need it. She seeks leadership opportunities in the classroom and on our campus. Haylee is a part of Cherry Avenue's student leadership team and completes her responsibilities with integrity and skill. Her character has earned the respect of her peers and teachers. Haylee is an exemplary school citizen and person, and I anticipate hearing about her success in her very bright future.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF50H_0wO5CbGO00

    Student: Devlin Ornelas

    Grade: 8

    School: Kennedy Elementary School, Lindsay

    Pillar: Citizenship

    Comment: Nominator Felecia Ornelas says, “Devlin was new to our school last year and showed that he can overcome hard times and move forward with resilience and his head held high. He maintained an above average GPA in all schools he attended.  As busy as he is being the student body vice president and taking on high school math classes, he also joined the Lindsay Youth Football team, having never played football before. He is killing it! He still makes sure to get his chores done too. He puts his all into everything he does,including making sure he: is trustworthy; maintains the respect of others; is responsible to keep on top of all he takes on; plays fair; includes everyone; and is always very kind and helpful without having to be asked –at school and in life. He made an excellent poster for his school about the causes of stress for school-aged children last year. It reflected his research and understanding of things he may have personally experienced to bring attention to those types of student issues. He continues to wow and amaze us with his determination and drive to be the best in all he sets his mind to! He's definitely one of the best Tulare County citizens we know and a great example that character does count!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EreB_0wO5CbGO00

    Student: Serina Ramirez

    Grade: 12

    School: Tulare Union High School, Tulare

    Pillar: Citizenship

    Comment: Nominators Sara Zakarian, Ivan Arce, and Jordan Lapadula say, “This young lady has overcome many obstacles in her life and continues to thrive and stay positive with a smile on her face. She is a Project AWARE Youth Leader with TCOE and is passionate about advocating for mental health awareness on our school's campus and within the community. She is a member of our Advanced Broadcasting Team and the face of Tulare Union Broadcasting. She is a student leader and athlete, and she excels in all her classes. Not only does she take care of her schoolwork, but she volunteers in the office and spends extra time in the broadcast studio. Serina always completes her work on time and is such a tremendous help to the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes on at Tulare Union. In leadership class, Serina is a fantastic role model to the underclassmen as they are transitioning into high school life. Not many students can juggle all these things, but Serina does! We are blessed that our paths crossed with Serina; we simply adore her. We are all so proud of her for always having the utmost character in all she does!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTh1Q_0wO5CbGO00

    Student: Jonah Estrada

    Grade: 6

    School: Shannon Ranch Elementary School, Visalia

    Pillar: Citizenship

    Comment: Nominator Taylor Hendershot says, “Jonah is an excellent student who is motivated and works hard, all while having a kind heart that he uses daily to serve and support his classmates. The work he produces goes above and beyond what is asked of him. He works with others for cooperative learning, coaching them to bring out their best qualities so that they can excel in their education. He wants to connect with others in all walks of life. He has made a tremendous impact on our classroom. Jonah is consistently viewed as one of the top leaders in my class by his peers, who go to him and ask for guidance because they know whenhe speaks, they will learn if they listen. He challenges me to be the best teacher that I can be with his questions, his work, his ideas, and with any student – in my opinion – there is no greater gift. This once-reserved young man has been transformed into someone who I am honored to say, “is my student”. He is destined for greatness in all that he does and whatever the future holds for him. I can guarantee that this world will become a better place because of Jonah’s influence in it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4su8_0wO5CbGO00

    This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Character Counts! These Tulare County students excel in citizenship

    Comments / 1

    Sandy Williams
    2d ago
    better editing should have been done. The pics of the outstanding students don't match up to the names...
