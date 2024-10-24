'There's a lot of history': Mikey Johnson continues family tradition at Tulare Western

Mikey Johnson hails from a long line of family members who played high school football at Tulare Western.

That list includes some relatives like cousin Tairyn Johnson — the Mustangs' all-time leading rusher — his uncle, Maurice Robinson, Daryl Stephens and his father, Damon.

"To be able to keep the tradition going with family, it's cool," said Mikey Johnson, Tulare Western's starting running back. "There's a lot of history back here, going through the '80s and stuff. Keeping that tradition going on here is great to have."

Johnson is carving his own path while helping the Mustangs to a 6-2 start — the program's best record since the 2019 season.

The senior running back leads the team in rushing yards for the second straight season. In seven games, he has run for 644 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.

Johnson has thrived in the Mustangs's spread offense this year.

Last season, Johnson typically faced eight-, maybe nine-man fronts in a run-heavy Wing T scheme but that has changed this fall.

Going up against a lighter box, maybe five to seven defenders, Johnson is averaging 92 yards rushing per game this year. He has posted two 100-plus yard rushing performances, erupting for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a win versus Mt. Whitney and totaling 137 yards rushing and a pair of scores in a 34-33 victory over Redwood.

Those two wins jumpstarted a five-game winning streak for Tulare Western.

"It's been great," Johnson said. "It's helped me prepare for the next level. Being in the spread is awesome, especially with a tight end, an extra blocker."

What's it like to be the team's workhorse back?

"It's a lot of work," Johnson said. "It's cool. To be honest, it's a lot of expectations for me to be the guy to bring the tempo and the work but it feels good."

Johnson is also a threat out of the backfield.

He is tied for third on the squad with 10 catches for 99 yards.

His running and pass-catching skills may catch the attention of fans but it's his ability without the ball in his hands that has high praise from Rosa.

"Everybody's going to talk about his rushing statistics but he does so much of the little things well," Rosa said. "The pass protection, getting everyone lined up the right way. Just all the things a leader does, his growth, it's just not about him running the ball that's also helping the offense."

With Tulare Western starting a freshman, Juju Hernandez, at quarterback this season, the Mustangs have leaned on Johnson to do the heavy lifting.

He is responsible for nearly 60% of Tulare Wetern's offensive carries and has toted the rock 108 times, 76 more than the Mustangs' next-highest rusher.

As the team's starting running back the past two seasons, Johnson has amassed 1,333 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

Johnson and Tulare Western (6-2, 2-1) host Lemoore (5-3, 2-1) on Oct. 25 at Bob Mathias Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

"Mikey, he's crazy good," Hernandez said. "I hand the ball off to him, I look, and I raise my hands knowing he's going to get a bunch of yards or score a touchdown."

