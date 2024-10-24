‘The 39 Steps’ at Visalia’s historic Ice House Theatre — whodunit or comedy?

Take an obscure 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film and turn it into a comedy with only four actors playing over 100 parts, including actors doubling parts within the same scene, and you have “The 39 Steps."

The production opens Friday, Oct. 25 at the Ice House Theatre.

“Hitchcock is not particularly known for his comedic style,” 39 Steps director Mal Lockwood said. “However, there is a quirkiness to the film that lends itself to comedy. The dialogue is taken almost word-for-word from the film, and the writers worked to find the comedy. The stage version dials up the humor, accentuates the quirkiness, and then allows the actors to run with that comedy. It becomes laugh out loud funny, focusing on the comedy more so than the mystery of it all.

“There are elements that remind me of Monty Python and Mel Brooks, really simple yet funny dialogue mixed with a cast of characters that can do just about anything, including becoming multiple people right on stage.”

Clowns 1 & 2

A two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winner, the play revolves around the hero (Jerry Sharp is his first dramatic role) who gets romantically entangled (in handcuffs, no less) with an actress (Phae Lockwood) while trying to clear his name of murdering a spy (also played by Phae Lockwood).

Most of the multiple characters are played by Clowns 1 & 2 (JJ Pestano and Tegan Huckabay), who take slapstick physical comedy to the heights.

They move non-stop throughout the show, sometimes with split-second changes with a twirl, change of hats or different accent.

Is the Ice House Theatre haunted? Learn about the venue's spooky history in Visalia

“There are certain scenes where our two clowns switch into multiple roles in a span of 30 seconds. It’s quick, it’s fun and once the audience buys into the concept, it all becomes even funnier,” Phae Lockwood said.

There’s a train scene where they each play three or four characters in a 90-second span.

“The show doesn’t try to hide these changes. It embraces them and works them into the comedy.”

Plenty of laughs

Pestano is a big Hitchcock fan, so he knew he had to try out for this show. He hasn’t been on stage at the Ice House for a while but has performed in five shows in five different Valley theaters in the last 12 months.

“There’s a death scene I do as Mr. Memory where the words make so sense,” Pestano said. “It’s tricky to memorize but has great comic effect.”

Huckabay, the second clown, used her pratfall comedy to great effect in the last Ice House show, “Much Ado about Nothing,” and continues it in this show. Fluent in German, she helped the cast with much of their quick changing accents.

“I shoot 75% of the people in the show,” she said. “My castmates make me laugh so much. I can’t look at Jerry at a certain point in the show without cracking up.”

Newcomer Jerry Sharp was in the ensemble of “Hunchback of Notre Dame” last spring, but this is his first show with lines, and he’s having a great time.

“I love watching community theater, and I finally decided to audition,” he said. “I never thought I’d be cast.”

Phae Lockwood is very familiar to Ice House audiences. She was in “Charlie Brown” and had the female lead in “Sweeney Todd.” But this is a different kind of role for her.

“I rarely do a show with no music. I’m usually in musical comedies,” she said.

She has no problems being directed by her husband. In fact, all the cast say working together with only four actors makes it easier.

Mal Lockwood has a filmmaking background and does a lot of set design and building for the Ice House, but he had never directed for the stage.

“It was imperative for me to choose a comedy,” he said. “I was drawn in by the idea of working with a cast of four. Working with the small cast has been a treat, and it’s been great fun to adapt Hitchcock for the stage.”

How to attend

When: Runs Oct. 25-Nov. 10

Where: Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia

Information: (559) 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: ‘The 39 Steps’ at Visalia’s historic Ice House Theatre — whodunit or comedy?