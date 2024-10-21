Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

    Voter guide 2024: Key dates for the November presidential election in California, Visalia

    By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkcqx_0wFL4laz00

    In just a few weeks, California voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next president of the United States.

    Tulare County voters will also decide on crucial state ballot measures, as well as who will represent them on local boards and councils. In Visalia, voters will consider adding a cannabis business tax to the municipal code. This could be the first step to bring the cannabis industry to the city.

    Here are a few key dates and a quick look at what's on the November ballot.

    Key dates

    • Now - Nov. 5 - By this date, all counties shall open ballot drop‐off locations for vote‐by‐mail ballots. To find a location, please visit: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/
    • Oct. 21: Last day to register to vote for the general election. To check voter registration status visit MyVoterStatus .
    • Oct. 22 - Nov. 5: Voters can "conditionally" register and vote a provisional ballot during this time.
    • Nov. 5: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Nov. 12: Vote by mail ballot deadline to be delivered by the United States Postal Service as long as the vote-by-mail ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day.
    • Dec. 5: Last day for county elections officials to certify election results.
    • Dec. 13: Statement of Vote is the final official election results certified by the Secretary of State and posted on the website.

    How to register to vote in California

    California offers online voter registration . If voters want to fill out a physical form, voter registration applications can be found at post offices and libraries. You can register by mail to vote in California by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person.

    To register to vote in California, you must be:

    The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 21; however, you can conditionally register and vote at a county elections office after the 15-day voter registration deadline.

    What's on the Nov. 5 ballot?

    Register to vote or update your registration online at registertovote.ca.gov .

    California Proposition 36: Tulare County district attorney makes case for ballot measure

    Where do I find election results?

    The Times-Delta will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Md7fQ_0wFL4laz00

    This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Voter guide 2024: Key dates for the November presidential election in California, Visalia

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Newsom on new Trump nickname: ‘What an embarrassment’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy