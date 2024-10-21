Voter guide 2024: Key dates for the November presidential election in California, Visalia

In just a few weeks, California voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next president of the United States.

Tulare County voters will also decide on crucial state ballot measures, as well as who will represent them on local boards and councils. In Visalia, voters will consider adding a cannabis business tax to the municipal code. This could be the first step to bring the cannabis industry to the city.

Here are a few key dates and a quick look at what's on the November ballot.

Key dates

Now - Nov. 5 - By this date, all counties shall open ballot drop‐off locations for vote‐by‐mail ballots. To find a location, please visit: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

- By this date, all counties shall open ballot drop‐off locations for vote‐by‐mail ballots. To find a location, please visit: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ Oct. 21: Last day to register to vote for the general election. To check voter registration status visit MyVoterStatus .

Last day to register to vote for the general election. To check voter registration status visit MyVoterStatus . Oct. 22 - Nov. 5: Voters can "conditionally" register and vote a provisional ballot during this time.

Voters can "conditionally" register and vote a provisional ballot during this time. Nov. 5: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12: Vote by mail ballot deadline to be delivered by the United States Postal Service as long as the vote-by-mail ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day.

Vote by mail ballot deadline to be delivered by the United States Postal Service as long as the vote-by-mail ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day. Dec. 5: Last day for county elections officials to certify election results.

Last day for county elections officials to certify election results. Dec. 13: Statement of Vote is the final official election results certified by the Secretary of State and posted on the website.

How to register to vote in California

California offers online voter registration . If voters want to fill out a physical form, voter registration applications can be found at post offices and libraries. You can register by mail to vote in California by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person.

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A United States citizen and a resident of California (for information on voters in the military or overseas, please see Military and Overseas Voters ),

18 years old or older on Election Day,

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony (for more information, please see Voting Rights Restored: Persons with a Prior Felony Conviction ), and

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship ).

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 21; however, you can conditionally register and vote at a county elections office after the 15-day voter registration deadline.

What's on the Nov. 5 ballot?

Register to vote or update your registration online at registertovote.ca.gov .

Where do I find election results?

The Times-Delta will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here .

