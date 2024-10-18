Tulare County district attorney makes case for Proposition 36

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward played a role in the creation of Proposition 36 on California's November ballot, which would change some of the key provisions of Proposition 47, approved by state voters in November 2014.

Formally known as the Drug and Theft Crime Penalties and Treatment-Mandated Felonies Initiative, The proposition would allow felony charges and increased sentences for specific drug and theft crimes.

Ward was the president of the California District Attorneys Association in 2022-23 when the group put together what would eventually become Prop. 36 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“During that time, the smart people in the room — which I just had a seat at — came up with this concept,” he told a gathering at Quail Park at Shannon Ranch in late September. “We were aligning the coalition of support, which at that point in time was primarily the big box retailers, the national retailers association, and some business interests in the commercial real estate world,” he said.

One of the arguments for Prop. 36 is that Prop. 47 resulted in an increase in thefts across California. Ward said that Prop. 36 is going to address what he called a “retail theft crisis.” He believes the proposition is the "best solution going forward."

“How many of you have either personally seen or know someone who's been at a store when someone just steals an item, walks out, and nothing's done?” he asked. “There's no force, there's no fear, there’s no fight. They just grab something and walk out.”

Ward cited statistics from retailers, including that as a result of increased theft, 30% of major retailers had to reduce or alter the way they store their property, and more than 45% reduced their store hours.

“Businesses in the Bay Area had to close before dark,” he said. “There's a problem. The retailers know there’s a problem … The value between 2014 and 2022 of shrink or stolen goods is almost double, so this will tell us there is a problem that we cannot ignore.”

Theft in Tulare County

Ward reported that theft cases coming from local law enforcement to his office have more than tripled since the passage of Prop. 47, and that many defendants have the belief that “nothing’s going to happen.”

A Tulare County District Attorney Office study showed that 87% of current theft offenders have at least three prior theft convictions, according to Ward. He said that people are coming to court with more warrants, including one individual who had 34 open warrants.

“My prosecutors are going to court with 180 files for 40 to 50 people,” he said. “This is the reality of Tulare County.”

Ward noted that homelessness, a factor in some crimes, increased by more than 50% since 2014, when Prop. 47 was passed.

“Meanwhile in the rest of the country, it has decreased 11%,” he said. “What are these people doing that we're not?

“You look at some very blue states,” he continued. “What are Illinois and Michigan doing that we are not doing? Well, as prosecutors it did not take us long to figure out what they're doing if you look at the consequences for drug cases. Illinois, arguably very liberal, especially Chicago, has potentially the most serious punishment for criminal possession.

“In California ... there's basically no punishment because we decriminalized in Prop. 47, down to a misdemeanor, the possession of a hard drug,” Ward said. “Why would anyone want to do 18-month drug treatment program when they can just go into (the county jail) for 30 days, which the legislature has said is automatically only 15, and they’re probably only going to do a shorter portion of that.

“How are we helping our drug addicts if that's our process?” he added. “We're not. We're turning a blind eye. We knew once we started looking at this that this is validation for what we were doing.”

The goal of Prop. 36

If passed, Prop. 36 will increase the punishment for people convicted of certain drug or theft crimes. In some cases, people convicted of possession of illegal drugs would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison. If a defendant completes the program, their entire case could be dismissed.

The proposed law would target serial thieves and encourage treatment for those addicted to drugs, according to the state's voter information guide.

“The goal is rehabilitation not incarceration, however, there has to be a stick otherwise there's going to be no one taking advantage of the carrot,” Ward said. “There are also provisions that if you continue down this criminal path you can earn a trip to state prison.

“Now, are we going to eventually send people to prison? Well, possibly yes, but it’s not going to be us saying that. I'm going to push back and say, it's them choosing that path. At some point in time we've got to get back to the point of personal accountability.”

They say that politics makes strange bedfellows and a good example is the list of Prop. 36 supporters.

“I can tell you it is the first time — and it's probably going to be the only time — that you will see Tim Ward and Al Sharpton supporting the same thing,” Ward said. “This is a humanitarian crisis that touches across many sectors and many groups.”

Despite the reported support for Prop. 36 from across the political spectrum, Ward is concerned that voters will be overwhelmed with the November ballot.

“There's going to be a lot of clutter on it, so our concern is being stuck at the very end," he said. "We’re going to fall prey to apathy and fatigue.”

Opposition to Prop. 36

One of the groups most vocal in its opposition to Prop 36 is the ACLU of Northern California, which calls the ballot measure “the biggest prison spending increase in California history.” The ACLU also offers its own creative name for the initiative.

“Proponents of the Mass Incarceration Ballot Measure seek to roll back progress that the ACLU and our partners have made to prioritize treatment and services over incarceration for certain drug and theft-related offenses over the past decade,” the organization stated on its website.

“Communities are facing real problems, including problems related to substance use, retail theft, housing, and economic hardship. Prop 36 exploits valid community concerns and provides a false, harmful solution,” it added.

The ACLU claims the cost of Prop. 36 will require cuts of “hundreds of millions from successful programs” including cuts to mental health and substance abuse treatment, trauma recovery services for survivors of crime, and programs for K-12 public school students.

“Disguised as a retail theft measure, the prison spending initiative would impose draconian criminal penalties, including possible prison time, for low-level drug-related offenses – returning California to an era of costly mass incarceration and dangerously overcrowded prisons,” stated the ACLU of Northern California Issues Committee.

