World-famous Darling Hotel’s new historical plaque to be the last for Kaweah Kollectors

The Kaweah Kollectors will place a bronze plaque on the old Courthouse Annex building, site of The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.

The plaque, which will include a brief history of the building, will be placed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 on the Court Street side of the hotel. It will be the 15th plaque placed by the Kaweah Kollectors on historic buildings in Visalia.

The group has placed plaques on the Visalia Fox Theatre , the Palace Hotel , the Visalia Cemetery Chapel, the Pacific House, the Spalding Carriage House, and other city buildings.

“This one is going to be their last,” local historian Terry Ommen said. After more than 20 years of service in Tulare County, Kaweah Kollectors has decided to disband.

History of the Darling Hotel

The building now known as The Darling Hotel was built in 1935, according to Ommen.

“It was built by the federal government as part of the public works projects that they had during that Great Depression era, and they basically paid the bill for that building and other buildings throughout the country as part of a ‘put people to work’ campaign,” he said.

“It's been called an annex building because when it was built, it was built directly against the old 1876 courthouse, so it was wasn't a standalone structure,” Ommen said. “It was considered an addition to the original courthouse building. Some people have called it the old welfare building, and some people have called it the Tulare County Courthouse Annex.”

As Tulare County’s population grew, the courthouse building needed to expand.

“As they outgrew the building, they added appendages to it,” Ommen said. “They added a north and a south wing to that 1876 building in 1908, and then they outgrew those wings as well. That's when they built the 1935 annex building that we see there today as the Darling.”

The annex was an important part of the courthouse, according to Ommen.

“It had judges sitting in it,” he said, adding that the building was vacated when Tulare County opened its current courthouse on Burrell Avenue in Visalia in the 1950s.

The county-owned annex building was then put to use for other purposes.

“It was ‘a welfare building’ for a long time,” Ommen said. “The county's welfare operation was in there.”

The original courthouse was damaged beyond repair by the 7.7 magnitude Tehachapi earthquake in 1952. That building was razed in the early 1960s, according to Ommen.

However, the building that is now the Darling Hotel, 210 N. Court St. , survived the quake.

“The structure was made to last,” Ommen said. “It's a concrete structure with lots of steel in it and even though it's a 90-year-old building, it's going to be with us for a while because it was structurally very well built.”

After years of being vacant, the building opened as the Darling Hotel on July 1, 2020.

A year later, the four-story, 32-room art deco hotel, bar, and restaurant, was named one of the world’s top 20 “Hottest New Hotels” by Tripadvisor, which described the hotel as “The perfect local getaway.”

Kaweah Kollectors disband

The Kaweah Kollectors were organized in September 2003 and chartered the following March. The group is a chapter of the Questors , an international historical preservation organization founded in 1944.

The process of placing a plaque on a historic building in Visalia is a long one, according to Linda Brown, Kaweah Kollectors co-founder.

“We have to talk to the owners of the establishment, and we find out a lot of history through that,” she said. “We take what we've found in our research and we write up a little bit of history on the plaque itself. We present this to (Visalia’s) Historic Preservation Advisory Committee and get their OK on it.

“Then we have the plaque made and then we get it put up, and we have a celebration of that plaque,” she said, adding that they usually have a speaker at their plaque unveilings.

However, not all building owners want a plaque on their building, according to Brown.

“Some of the owners don't want to touch it with a 10-foot pole, and we've run into that,” she said, noting that the owners of The Darling Hotel supported the idea.

The Kaweah Kollectors have been involved in more than placing plaques in the city.

“We spent about $11,000 on plaques and we've given a ton of money to the Fox Theatre,” Brown said. “We've also supported the California Governor's Mansion.”

The group has also restored the Carol Barnes statue outside the Tulare County Public Library in Visalia, and helped the Lemon Cove Women's Club get a roof.

“We've done a lot to help with different needs throughout the community and beyond the community,” Brown said.

But even so, the decision has been made to dissolve the group.

“We are disbanding the Kaweah Kollectors because people are not that interested in antiques and history and things such as that, and it takes quite a bit of energy and we've gotten old,” she said. “This has happened to a lot of other chapters too. So (this plaque) will be our last one.”

Ommen is among those lamenting the decision by Kaweah Kollectors to disband, citing the group’s “generosity of thousands and thousands of dollars” in the community.

“It's a loss for us history people because not only did they talk preservation, they actually spent money to recognize these old buildings with plaques,” he said.

