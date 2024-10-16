Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

    World-famous Darling Hotel’s new historical plaque to be the last for Kaweah Kollectors

    By Steve Pastis, Visalia Times-Delta,

    2 days ago

    The Kaweah Kollectors will place a bronze plaque on the old Courthouse Annex building, site of The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.

    The plaque, which will include a brief history of the building, will be placed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 on the Court Street side of the hotel. It will be the 15th plaque placed by the Kaweah Kollectors on historic buildings in Visalia.

    The group has placed plaques on the Visalia Fox Theatre , the Palace Hotel , the Visalia Cemetery Chapel, the Pacific House, the Spalding Carriage House, and other city buildings.

    “This one is going to be their last,” local historian Terry Ommen said. After more than 20 years of service in Tulare County, Kaweah Kollectors has decided to disband.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17If3i_0w8mRbie00

    History of the Darling Hotel

    The building now known as The Darling Hotel was built in 1935, according to Ommen.

    “It was built by the federal government as part of the public works projects that they had during that Great Depression era, and they basically paid the bill for that building and other buildings throughout the country as part of a ‘put people to work’ campaign,” he said.

    “It's been called an annex building because when it was built, it was built directly against the old 1876 courthouse, so it was wasn't a standalone structure,” Ommen said. “It was considered an addition to the original courthouse building. Some people have called it the old welfare building, and some people have called it the Tulare County Courthouse Annex.”

    As Tulare County’s population grew, the courthouse building needed to expand.

    “As they outgrew the building, they added appendages to it,” Ommen said. “They added a north and a south wing to that 1876 building in 1908, and then they outgrew those wings as well. That's when they built the 1935 annex building that we see there today as the Darling.”

    The annex was an important part of the courthouse, according to Ommen.

    “It had judges sitting in it,” he said, adding that the building was vacated when Tulare County opened its current courthouse on Burrell Avenue in Visalia in the 1950s.

    The county-owned annex building was then put to use for other purposes.

    “It was ‘a welfare building’ for a long time,” Ommen said. “The county's welfare operation was in there.”

    The original courthouse was damaged beyond repair by the 7.7 magnitude Tehachapi earthquake in 1952. That building was razed in the early 1960s, according to Ommen.

    However, the building that is now the Darling Hotel, 210 N. Court St. , survived the quake.

    “The structure was made to last,” Ommen said. “It's a concrete structure with lots of steel in it and even though it's a 90-year-old building, it's going to be with us for a while because it was structurally very well built.”

    After years of being vacant, the building opened as the Darling Hotel on July 1, 2020.

    A year later, the four-story, 32-room art deco hotel, bar, and restaurant, was named one of the world’s top 20 “Hottest New Hotels” by Tripadvisor, which described the hotel as “The perfect local getaway.”

    Tripadvisor: Visalia's Darling Hotel ranked among best in the world

    Kaweah Kollectors disband

    The Kaweah Kollectors were organized in September 2003 and chartered the following March. The group is a chapter of the Questors , an international historical preservation organization founded in 1944.

    The process of placing a plaque on a historic building in Visalia is a long one, according to Linda Brown, Kaweah Kollectors co-founder.

    “We have to talk to the owners of the establishment, and we find out a lot of history through that,” she said. “We take what we've found in our research and we write up a little bit of history on the plaque itself. We present this to (Visalia’s) Historic Preservation Advisory Committee and get their OK on it.

    “Then we have the plaque made and then we get it put up, and we have a celebration of that plaque,” she said, adding that they usually have a speaker at their plaque unveilings.

    However, not all building owners want a plaque on their building, according to Brown.

    “Some of the owners don't want to touch it with a 10-foot pole, and we've run into that,” she said, noting that the owners of The Darling Hotel supported the idea.

    The Kaweah Kollectors have been involved in more than placing plaques in the city.

    “We spent about $11,000 on plaques and we've given a ton of money to the Fox Theatre,” Brown said. “We've also supported the California Governor's Mansion.”

    The group has also restored the Carol Barnes statue outside the Tulare County Public Library in Visalia, and helped the Lemon Cove Women's Club get a roof.

    “We've done a lot to help with different needs throughout the community and beyond the community,” Brown said.

    But even so, the decision has been made to dissolve the group.

    “We are disbanding the Kaweah Kollectors because people are not that interested in antiques and history and things such as that, and it takes quite a bit of energy and we've gotten old,” she said. “This has happened to a lot of other chapters too. So (this plaque) will be our last one.”

    Ommen is among those lamenting the decision by Kaweah Kollectors to disband, citing the group’s “generosity of thousands and thousands of dollars” in the community.

    “It's a loss for us history people because not only did they talk preservation, they actually spent money to recognize these old buildings with plaques,” he said.

    This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: World-famous Darling Hotel’s new historical plaque to be the last for Kaweah Kollectors

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    PATRIOT
    1d ago
    World Famous? Please……
    Capt. Insano
    1d ago
    Please don't disband without giving younger generations of native visalians the opportunity to follow in your footsteps. We have a rich history that needs to be remembered before it's forgotten
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    WATCH: Prince Harry Goes Full California in Surfing Video
    TheDailyBeast16 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy