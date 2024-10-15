The most popular 2024 Halloween costumes in Visalia, according to Google

The Google Trends are in and with them, insight into this year's top-searched Halloween costumes in the Stockton area.

With October marching steadily forward, major retailers have their themed decor and outfits out in full stock and people are starting to piece together plans for their 2024 holiday getups. Elaborate cosplayers and DIY fans alike have hundreds of hot options at their fingertips, from cheap accessory kits to complete a look from Five Below to full-blown costume replicas available on Amazon.

And, of course, major movie and TV releases like "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" this year mean merry-makers are likely to gravitate towards a few specific themes (expected to see a lot of spandex out there).

Top 5 Halloween costumes in the Visalia area, according to Google

Thanks to Google Trends and Google’s annual Frightgeist site , costume planners can now get some insight and inspiration into hot costume ideas before hitting the stores. Here are this year's most-searched costumes in the Stockton-Sacramento area so far, according to the search engine:

Harry Potter: Going with Harry Potter is a particularly great choice because there's so much variation: is your child not into Gryffindor? Go for Ravenclaw's navy blue theme. Do they want to be a Quidditch player instead? There's a costume options for that too. Tinker Bell: Tinker Bell is a classic costume, regardless of the year. Catwoman: This sleek superhero is a hit with Visalians. Leatherface: The serial slasher and his ever-present power tool will massacre the competition. Chucky: The doll everyone loves to hate rounds out the list of top costume searches in the Visalia area.

Top 15 Halloween costumes in the US

Shrunken Head Bob : We all expected to see plenty of "Beetlejuice" out there this year after the release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” but some may be surprised to find that people are most excited not to dress up as the titular character but rather Shrunken Head Bob instead. Raygun : Regardless of how you feel about her skills, breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn is a top costume search this year, with people looking to emulate her also searching for "green and yellow tracksuit" and "green track pants." Catnap : This character from the popular horror video "Poppy's Playtime" is the most searched of all the game's creepy Smiling Critters, resembling an eerie purple wide-mouthed cat. Delores from "Beetlejuice": Beetlejuice's soul-sucking bride is not only creepy, but her gothic garb flowing hair makes her the perfect mix of scary and aesthetic. Pomni : A character from the indie animated web series "The Amazing Digital Circus," Pomni's classic court jester look has attracted lots of searches from costume planners this year. Envy from "Inside Out" : The release of "Inside Out 2" in June has re-sparked interest in dressing as the emotions from the animated movies, with Envy being one of the most searched. Red from "Descendants" : Centered on a series of Disney Channel musical fantasy films, a certain character from "Descendants" is receiving extra attention this year after the release of "Descendants: The Rise of Red." Dr. Doom : Marvel revealed in July that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning in "Avengers: Doomsday" (2026), and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027) in a new role as one of Marvel's most iconic villains: Doctor Doom. Sabrina Carpenter : Not only a pop icon but a fashion one as well, singer Sabrina Carpenter has so many fun and over-the-top looks that people are ready to don their favorites as costumes this year. Lady Deadpool : There's a "Deadpool" costume for everyone, and with the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, expect to see them all out this year. Chipotle burrito : You read that right. Chipotle released its first-ever line of Halloween costumes this year, and it seems the burrito option is the winner so far, according to Google. Anger from "Inside Out" Disgust from "Insight Out" Wolverine : Everyone needs a Wolverine to their Deadpool this year. Anxiety from "Inside Out"

Top 10 kids costumes in the US

Red from "Descendants": With the matching colors and parent-kid duo characters, "Descendants" has a lot of chances for coordinated family costumes. Dr. Doom : Kids can dress up as Marvel villains, too. Kidpool : Ladypool, Dogpool, Kidpool; there's a Deadpool for everyone. Gojo : Anime fans love a good cosplay opp and Satoru Gojo from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen is popular this year. Wolverine : Deadpool and Wolverine are very hot this year after the movie's release. Queen of Hearts : Also from "Descendants," this costume is a great match for Red. Peely : Fortnite character Peely is aptly named thanks to his appearance as a peeling banana. Corpse Bride : A time-old Tim Burton classic that appears on lists almost every year. Minion : Love them or hate them, you can't escape these silly yellow creatures from "Despicable Me" Godzilla : A well-loved classic for a reason: what's cooler than dressing up as a giant lizard monster?

Top 10 pet costumes in the US

Dogpool : Deadpool fans could make a whole family of "pools" with the costume options. Stegosaurus : It's cute, it's simple and everyone loves dinosaurs. Hot dog : If you don't dress your dachshund up like this you're missing out on a great pun. Basketball : Just make sure no one tries to play a game of hoops with your sentient basketball. Beetlejuice : Pets like to cash in on the biggest movies of the year too. Wolverine : A Dogpool and Wolverine duo would be the coolest at doggy daycare. Sandworm : Whether you're looking for the giant creatures from "Dune" or the zany striped snake-like critter from "Beetlejuice," a sandworm costume for your pet can complete your themed look. Hippo : Love Moo Deng? Make your own adorable baby hippo at home Sherlock Holmes : What's cooler than a famous detective? A pet detective (no, not Ace Ventura). Zero : "Nightmare Before Christmas" makes an appearance on the charts every year and Zero is the perfect doggy character to complete any family look.

