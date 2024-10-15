Visalia artist to receive Marjorie Brandon Award. Here's why

As a child, Stevi Mejia Daniels was always drawing.

Since then she has taught art to students in Honduras, at the Creative Center and now at her own studio in Visalia. She is also becoming known for her murals.

For her work in the arts, Daniels will be presented with the Marjorie Brandon Award at a ceremony and concert Oct. 26 at the Center for Spiritual Living, which houses the art gallery named in part for Brandon.

Known locally for her wonderful collages and community involvement , Brandon died two years ago, just a month short of her 110th birthday. The award is given in her name each year to a long-standing local artist who goes beyond the scope of his or her own art to benefit the community.

The event will include a concert by In Kahootz, which recently won the KJUG County Showdown, receiving a trip to Nashville to play for promoters.

The evening also includes what has become a traditional fundraiser, an auction of delicious desserts. Before the concert, traditional Brazilian cuisine by Dash of Brasil will be available for purchase.

Early talent

Raised in Visalia, Daniels showed her talent for art early, so her parents gave her art lessons. While attending Biola University, she was mainly interested in figure drawing. Her graduation show was portraits of elders she knew.

“I would photograph them first in different lighting and poses. Their stories really interested me too. I still talk to some of them,” Daniels said. “My art has always been inspired by the people and places around me.”

After graduating she took a job in Honduras as an art teacher at Academia los Pinares (Academy of the Pines). It was English immersion school near the capital of Honduras where her parents had once worked.

“It was on a mountain, and I lived on the compound,” Daniels said. “It was a very different way of living. I really did enjoy it. People were friendly and helpful, but it was also a tense area with poverty and gang pressure.”

When she returned to Visalia, Daniels was hired as the art teacher and gallery manager at the Creative Center for disabled adults.

While a girl, she and her family had spent summers working at a camp in Wisconsin for adults with disabilities.

“Happy memories from that time took me to the Creative Center," she said. "There is a lot to be learned from the disability community — especially their joy and creativity.”

The Artnook

After three years, Daniels wanted to expand her horizons.

“I looked back at my work learning from professional artists and figured I’m that artist now,” she said.

She found a small space in the Odd Shop in downtown Visalia and started The Artnook. As she began getting both young and older students, she supplemented her income by teaching piano and as a behavior technician in schools.

“After about two years, I had enough clientele to teach full time. CVRC reached out to me to work with some of their disabled students, and I also had students from charter schools.”

Muralist

In 2018, Daniels did a mock painting for a mural on the west wall of the Visalia Senior Center.

“The senior center loved it. The city loved it," she said.

Then COVID hit.

A few years later, Visalia Parks & Recreation Department and Downtown Kiwanis funded the project. The mural was finally installed in 2023.

“I wanted to show things that are important in Visalia, even how the landscape has changed over time, starting with the Yokuts and orange picking and train tracks that turn into a road," she said. "Even the mountain range in the mural is what you would see behind the building.”

She also hid a word in the mural that people are invited to discover.

Then she was awarded a large project — three panels totaling 24 feet showing the history of the county inside the Tulare County Board of Supervisors chambers.

“I planned it during COVID. It took a long time to research," she said. "I started with the Yokut era and tried to pick something important from each era. It took up the front room of our house for a year.”

Daniels showed a Yokut family scene and a Yokut overlooking modern life and seeing the demise of her time.

“I didn’t think it would be kind to make it all rainbows,” she said.

Daniels has ideas for other murals, especially about history, and hopes to expand her Artnook someday to include ceramics.

Marjorie Brandon Award & Concert honoring Stevi Mejia Daniels

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 26

Where: Center for Spiritual Living & Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust St. in Visalia

Cost: Tickets $25

For more information call 559-625-2441 or visit www.cslvisalia.org/donate

