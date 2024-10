‘Dedication to inclusivity’: Visalia Fox Theatre designated as Certified Autism Center

The Visalia Fox Theatre has once again qualified for the Certified Autism Center designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

To earn this designation, at least 80% of frontline theater staff must complete a comprehensive training process to ensure they are prepared to serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

The Visalia Fox Theatre first earned this designation in 2022, but it must be renewed, with updated training, every two years. Its renewal indicates the theater’s commitment to better accommodate its guests, including with sensory-friendly events and quiet spaces.

Following Certified Autism Center training, venue staff, “better understand what autism is (and isn’t), how to empathize and understand how autistic individuals experience the world, to communicate more effectively, and be aware of common sensitivities and concerns in a recreational environment,” according to International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards' (IBCCES) website.

“It's important for us to keep offering accessibility to autistic individuals and other people with sensory issues,” said Monse Meza, Visalia Fox Theatre marketing coordinator. “We provide a quiet space for them, headphones, fidget toys, anything they need.”

The theater also offers free movies that are sensory-friendly, including a movie screening on Oct. 11, Meza said.

“There will be some lights on, it'll be softer as far as volumes go, and it's an animated kids' movie,” she said. “There will be no violence. Everything is going to be more sensory-friendly for those who need it.”

Since 2001, IBCCES officials said the organization has provided autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals.

“The Visalia Fox Theatre’s dedication to inclusivity sets a powerful example for other venues,” IBCCES Board Chair Myron Pincomb stated in a press release. “Their commitment to continuous improvement and support for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals is truly commendable. We are proud to support their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make in the community.”

IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, long-term support, and ongoing education, the organization's websites states.

“We're all really excited,” Meza said. “We all think it's very important to have venues that are accessible for everyone. So it's just something we're really proud of. Everyone's really happy that we were able to do it, and keep the theater’s entertainment accessible for everyone.”

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: ‘Dedication to inclusivity’: Visalia Fox Theatre designated as Certified Autism Center