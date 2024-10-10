Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

    Visalia Fire Station 56 opens with ribbon-cutting celebration: ‘A huge thing for the city’

    By Steve Pastis, Visalia Times-Delta,

    2 days ago

    Visalia Fire Department Station 56 is expected to serve and protect the city's east side for the 50 years, Fire Chief Dan Griswold said.

    On Oct. 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new station, located at 1315 S. Lovers Lane . The program featured remarks from Griswold, Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw, Mayor Brian Poochigian, and a proclamation from Tulare County was presented by Supervisors Larry Micari and Amy Shuklian.

    “This is a huge thing for the city of Visalia,” Griswold said. “Fire stations are a real piece of the infrastructure for our emergency operations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1XiA_0w1OULhA00

    A small fire station on the Cal Fire campus at 1968 S. Lovers Lane had been serving the east side of the city. Finding a new location was necessary but a challenge.

    “If we moved too far off that campus, it would have created gaps in our response,” Griswold said. “So this location right here on Lovers Lane is going to serve east Visalia really well.”

    The station was supposed to be located several blocks east of the post office on Tulare Avenue, according to former City Manager Randy Groom.

    “As we started looking at how that was situated, it was really buried in a neighborhood and added response time just to get out to the main streets,” he said.

    The Lovers Lane location that was selected eliminated that problem.

    “We realized this site actually offered two advantages: quicker response time and, with a street right behind, the apparatus could pull straight in,” Groom said. “They didn’t have to come in and make a big U-turn to get into the bay. They could come in the rear straight, park straight, and take off straight out the front."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY8cX_0w1OULhA00

    Traffic signals were arranged to reduce response time, he added.

    The new 6,800-square-foot station will be staffed 24/7, 365 days of the year, according to Griswold.

    “A crew of three people will be here,” he said. “We’ll have a captain, a firefighter, and a firefighter paramedic. There’ll be nine people total. We’ll run three shifts and they’ll work a 48-hour-shift schedule, so they’ll work two days straight and have four days off in a row.”

    Although the new station was originally estimated to cost $4 million in the budget for Measure N, the half-cent sales tax to address public safety services, the final price was about twice as much.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpzVL_0w1OULhA00

    Griswold, however, does not consider the new station to be over budget.

    “It’s just that original budget number was picked back when the Measure N initial plan was initiated, which was right on the heels of when Station 53 was built,” he said. “It was built in a climate coming out of the recession when it was built very inexpensively.

    “To get it in the Measure N plan, we selected that budget number ($4 million),” he continued. “A lot of things changed between then and now. California instituted prevailing wage, all that type of stuff. Costs just went up from the time that they planned the money to the time that they actually went to spend the money.”

    The Measure N budget was reworked to cover the difference.

    Griswold took a moment to thank the community for the new fire station.

    “This is a Measure N project,” he said. “The voters voted to have an extra sales tax to help the public safety in their community, so it is a citizens’ fire station and we’re really grateful for it.”

    This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia Fire Station 56 opens with ribbon-cutting celebration: ‘A huge thing for the city’

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael Cox
    2d ago
    As long as we can all afford your underfunded pension plans…right?!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy