Visalia Fire Station 56 opens with ribbon-cutting celebration: ‘A huge thing for the city’

Visalia Fire Department Station 56 is expected to serve and protect the city's east side for the 50 years, Fire Chief Dan Griswold said.

On Oct. 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new station, located at 1315 S. Lovers Lane . The program featured remarks from Griswold, Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw, Mayor Brian Poochigian, and a proclamation from Tulare County was presented by Supervisors Larry Micari and Amy Shuklian.

“This is a huge thing for the city of Visalia,” Griswold said. “Fire stations are a real piece of the infrastructure for our emergency operations.

A small fire station on the Cal Fire campus at 1968 S. Lovers Lane had been serving the east side of the city. Finding a new location was necessary but a challenge.

“If we moved too far off that campus, it would have created gaps in our response,” Griswold said. “So this location right here on Lovers Lane is going to serve east Visalia really well.”

The station was supposed to be located several blocks east of the post office on Tulare Avenue, according to former City Manager Randy Groom.

“As we started looking at how that was situated, it was really buried in a neighborhood and added response time just to get out to the main streets,” he said.

The Lovers Lane location that was selected eliminated that problem.

“We realized this site actually offered two advantages: quicker response time and, with a street right behind, the apparatus could pull straight in,” Groom said. “They didn’t have to come in and make a big U-turn to get into the bay. They could come in the rear straight, park straight, and take off straight out the front."

Traffic signals were arranged to reduce response time, he added.

The new 6,800-square-foot station will be staffed 24/7, 365 days of the year, according to Griswold.

“A crew of three people will be here,” he said. “We’ll have a captain, a firefighter, and a firefighter paramedic. There’ll be nine people total. We’ll run three shifts and they’ll work a 48-hour-shift schedule, so they’ll work two days straight and have four days off in a row.”

Although the new station was originally estimated to cost $4 million in the budget for Measure N, the half-cent sales tax to address public safety services, the final price was about twice as much.

Griswold, however, does not consider the new station to be over budget.

“It’s just that original budget number was picked back when the Measure N initial plan was initiated, which was right on the heels of when Station 53 was built,” he said. “It was built in a climate coming out of the recession when it was built very inexpensively.

“To get it in the Measure N plan, we selected that budget number ($4 million),” he continued. “A lot of things changed between then and now. California instituted prevailing wage, all that type of stuff. Costs just went up from the time that they planned the money to the time that they actually went to spend the money.”

The Measure N budget was reworked to cover the difference.

Griswold took a moment to thank the community for the new fire station.

“This is a Measure N project,” he said. “The voters voted to have an extra sales tax to help the public safety in their community, so it is a citizens’ fire station and we’re really grateful for it.”

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia Fire Station 56 opens with ribbon-cutting celebration: ‘A huge thing for the city’