Homes in Tulare County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tulare County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sales price of $347,500.

The median home sold for $370,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 6.5% from June.

How much are homes in Tulare County?

Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 6.3% at $370,000 compared to $348,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.visaliatimesdelta.com .

Looking only at single-family homes, the $370,000 median selling price in Tulare County was up 7.2% in July from $345,000 the month prior. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 6.8% from a median of $346,500.

How many homes sold for more than $1 million?

Five single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 10 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 58.8% in sales price during July to a median of $371,000 from $900,000 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 90.6% from $3,925,500. One​ condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in July 2023.

In July, the number of recorded sales in Tulare County rose by 14.3% since July 2023 from 287 to 328. All residential home sales totaled to $139.3 million.

How much are homes in California?

In California, homes sold at a median of $745,194 during July, down 2.9% from $767,191 in June. There were 28,034 recorded sales across the state during July, up 6.9% from 26,233 recorded sales in July 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California increased by 3.2% from $31.1 billion in June to $32.1 billion this July.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 32.54% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, up from 28.43% in July 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across California decreased by 3.8% from a median of $780,029 in June to $750,000 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 8.2% from $693,483.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 0.6% from a median of $729,681 in June to $725,000 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 5.8% from the median of $685,000 in July 2023.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Homes in Tulare County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here