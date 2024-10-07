Open in App
    • Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

    The polls are open! Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week, Oct. 7-11

    By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta,

    2 days ago

    Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com .

    The poll closes on Friday. There are no restrictions so vote now and vote often. Please do not email your votes.

    Here are the choices for the week of Oct. 7-11:

    • Case Anders, football, Golden West: Anders rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns as the Trailblazers defeated Mt. Whitney 48-0.
    • Jimmie Burk, football, Redwood: Burk exploded for 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Rangers to a 44-34 win over Porterville.
    • David Flores, football, Woodlake: Flores registered six catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of Orange Cove.
    • Reagan Garland, volleyball, Golden West: Garland smashed 12 kills in a 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 18-25 loss to Porterville.
    • Joseph Guerrero, football, Tulare Western: Guerrero had a 45-yard interception return in the Mustangs' 42-14 win against Mission Oak.
    • Emerson Kroeze, volleyball, Central Valley Christian: Kroeze dished 22 assists and added nine digs and two kills as the Cavaliers beat Immanuel 3-0.
    • Cash Morales, football, Exeter: Morales recorded two catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The Monarchs defeated Sierra Pacific 41-0.
    • Kaitlin Paredes, girls golf, Monache: Paredes carded a team-best 44 for the Marauders.
    • Brayden Stevenson, football, Tulare Union: Stevenson scored three touchdowns (rushing, two receiving) in a 49-21 win over Lemoore. He racked up 55 yards rushing and had six catches for 110 yards.
    • Jazmaine Stewart, girls volleyball, Redwood: Stewart smacked five kills with a dig in a 3-0 win versus El Diamante.

    VOTE HERE:

    Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for next week's poll.

    Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta.

    All high school varsity players from Tulare County can be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

    This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: The polls are open! Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week, Oct. 7-11

