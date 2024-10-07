The polls are open! Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week, Oct. 7-11

Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com .

The poll closes on Friday. There are no restrictions so vote now and vote often. Please do not email your votes.

Here are the choices for the week of Oct. 7-11:

Case Anders, football, Golden West: Anders rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns as the Trailblazers defeated Mt. Whitney 48-0.

Jimmie Burk, football, Redwood: Burk exploded for 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Rangers to a 44-34 win over Porterville.

David Flores, football, Woodlake: Flores registered six catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of Orange Cove.

Reagan Garland, volleyball, Golden West: Garland smashed 12 kills in a 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 18-25 loss to Porterville.

Joseph Guerrero, football, Tulare Western: Guerrero had a 45-yard interception return in the Mustangs' 42-14 win against Mission Oak.

Emerson Kroeze, volleyball, Central Valley Christian: Kroeze dished 22 assists and added nine digs and two kills as the Cavaliers beat Immanuel 3-0.

Cash Morales, football, Exeter: Morales recorded two catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The Monarchs defeated Sierra Pacific 41-0.

Kaitlin Paredes, girls golf, Monache: Paredes carded a team-best 44 for the Marauders.

Brayden Stevenson, football, Tulare Union: Stevenson scored three touchdowns (rushing, two receiving) in a 49-21 win over Lemoore. He racked up 55 yards rushing and had six catches for 110 yards.

Jazmaine Stewart, girls volleyball, Redwood: Stewart smacked five kills with a dig in a 3-0 win versus El Diamante.

Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for next week's poll.

Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County can be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

