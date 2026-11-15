Visalia neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fresh garden veggies. Here are a few you can pick up for no cost.

Item: Queen size bookcase headboard, frame, mattress, and box spring

Condition: Good condition (all pieces included as a set)

Location: Linwood Estates, Visalia, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full bedroom setup if you need a larger bed. The headboard has bookcase storage, and the listing says everything is in good condition.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Flat screen Panasonic TV

Condition: Minor scuffs, not noticeable when the TV is on

Location: Mill Creek, Visalia, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Flat screen TV that still works, with only light cosmetic scuffs. A good free option for a spare room, kids’ room, or garage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Zucchini & chilies (garden produce)

Condition: Homegrown, no pesticides or herbicides used

Location: Gateway, Visalia, CA – in plastic bags by the mailbox at 1218 W Vassar Ave, Visalia

Source: nextdoor.com

Fresh veggies from a neighbor’s garden. It’s first come, first served, so you can just stop by and grab a bag from the mailbox area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Visalia tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.