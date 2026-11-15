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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Visalia Right Now
Visalia neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fresh garden veggies. Here are a few you can pick up for no cost.
Bookcase headboard, frame, mattress and box spring – Queen size
Item: Queen size bookcase headboard, frame, mattress, and box spring
Condition: Good condition (all pieces included as a set)
Location: Linwood Estates, Visalia, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full bedroom setup if you need a larger bed. The headboard has bookcase storage, and the listing says everything is in good condition.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Panasonic TV
Item: Flat screen Panasonic TV
Condition: Minor scuffs, not noticeable when the TV is on
Location: Mill Creek, Visalia, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Flat screen TV that still works, with only light cosmetic scuffs. A good free option for a spare room, kids’ room, or garage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free – Zucchini & Chilies
Item: Zucchini & chilies (garden produce)
Condition: Homegrown, no pesticides or herbicides used
Location: Gateway, Visalia, CA – in plastic bags by the mailbox at 1218 W Vassar Ave, Visalia
Source: nextdoor.com
Fresh veggies from a neighbor’s garden. It’s first come, first served, so you can just stop by and grab a bag from the mailbox area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Visalia tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.