undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Two Men Arrested After Visalia Garage Burglary
Around 10:45 a.m. on 2026-11-14, officers went to the 300 block of South Central Street in Visalia for a burglary in progress and arrested 58-year-old Ryan Cory and 33-year-old Basil Cory after they were found inside a garage. Both men had methamphetamine pipes, and Basil, a registered sex offender with three prior theft convictions, also had an unlabeled pill bottle with Xanax pills. They were taken to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility; Ryan was booked on charges including burglary, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Basil was booked on burglary, conspiracy, a theft-related offense with prior convictions, possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.