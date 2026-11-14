Around 10:45 a.m. on 2026-11-14, officers went to the 300 block of South Central Street in Visalia for a burglary in progress and arrested 58-year-old Ryan Cory and 33-year-old Basil Cory after they were found inside a garage. Both men had methamphetamine pipes, and Basil, a registered sex offender with three prior theft convictions, also had an unlabeled pill bottle with Xanax pills. They were taken to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility; Ryan was booked on charges including burglary, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Basil was booked on burglary, conspiracy, a theft-related offense with prior convictions, possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Police Department