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Visalia
Three DUI arrests at Visalia checkpoint
3 days ago
Visalia Police officers arrested three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence during a recent DUI checkpoint in Visalia. The department urges residents to plan ahead, drive sober, and use a rideshare if needed to avoid impaired driving.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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