Visalia has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like mission-driven work and building community partnerships.

Below are a few standout management jobs hiring in Visalia, CA.

Employer: Arts Consortium

Arts Consortium Location: Visalia, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $32.00 – $38.00 per hour

Lead the local arts scene as the top executive for the Arts Consortium. You’ll run day-to-day operations, manage the budget, guide staff, work closely with the board, and represent the arts community across Tulare County.

Employer: True North HealthWorks / True North Physician Agency

Location: Visalia, CA (in person, Central Valley travel)

(in person, Central Valley travel) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $26.00 – $33.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits (per Indeed listing): Health, dental, vision, 401(k)/retirement with matching, paid time off

This role leads the Career Pathways team, building partnerships with K–16 schools and healthcare employers to grow healthcare career programs. You’ll manage staff, oversee grants and special programs (like a Scholars Program and Testing Center), and work directly with senior education and industry leaders across the Central Valley.

If one of these sounds like you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.