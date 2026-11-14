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🏥 Visalia Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Up to $500K Pay
Visalia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level support roles to high-earning physician spots. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Medical Assistant (MA)
- Employer: United Health Centers
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $22/hour (plus benefits)
Work in a state-of-the-art health center helping patients in your own community. Great fit for experienced MAs or new grads, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and education help.
Inpatient Psychiatrist – Up to $500k Salary
- Employer: PsychPlus
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $500,000/year
Inpatient psychiatry role with flexible schedules (Mon–Fri or 7-on/7-off) and optional telehealth. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, malpractice coverage, and licensure/DEA reimbursement, plus leadership opportunities.
Per Diem Rehab Aide – Weekdays
- Employer: Kaweah Health
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Per diem / Part-time, weekdays, day shift
- Salary: $20.00 – $30.00/hour
Support therapists with patient care and clerical tasks in a large community health system. Good for someone with a Heartsaver AED cert who wants hands-on rehab experience and flexible hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Visalia moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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