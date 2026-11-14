Visalia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level support roles to high-earning physician spots. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: United Health Centers

United Health Centers Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22/hour (plus benefits)

Work in a state-of-the-art health center helping patients in your own community. Great fit for experienced MAs or new grads, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and education help.

Employer: PsychPlus

PsychPlus Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $500,000/year

Inpatient psychiatry role with flexible schedules (Mon–Fri or 7-on/7-off) and optional telehealth. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, malpractice coverage, and licensure/DEA reimbursement, plus leadership opportunities.

Employer: Kaweah Health

Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Per diem / Part-time, weekdays, day shift

Salary: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Support therapists with patient care and clerical tasks in a large community health system. Good for someone with a Heartsaver AED cert who wants hands-on rehab experience and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Visalia moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.