Visalia has some wonderful dogs waiting at Tulare County Animal Services for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Peach is a young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat. She’s looking for a loving home that can give her guidance, playtime, and plenty of affection. Contact the shelter for details on her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet PEACH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Mira is a beautiful white pittie mix who’s still in her young years and ready to learn. Ask the shelter about her energy level, training needs, and whether she’s a good fit for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Jace is an adult German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. He may be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, training, and mental stimulation. Call the shelter to learn about his temperament, training, and health status.

👉 Meet JACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

This young Husky mix has a light, striking coat and likely plenty of energy. Huskies often do best with active families who enjoy outdoor time. Check with the shelter about her exercise needs, training, and how she does with other animals.

👉 Meet this Husky mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Roo is a young shepherd mix with a warm tan coat. She may be a great partner for training, hiking, and family life. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, social skills, and current vaccinations.

👉 Meet ROO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Simon is a young cattle dog mix with a handsome tricolor coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a job to do and staying active. Ask the shelter about his energy level, training, and whether he’s suited for your lifestyle.

👉 Meet SIMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

Alec is a young chocolate Lab mix, a great age for bonding and training. Labs are often friendly and people-oriented. Contact the shelter to confirm his temperament, health, and if he’s already neutered and vaccinated.

👉 Meet ALEC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

This tiny pittie mix puppy is just starting out in life and will need patient training, socialization, and lots of love. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccine schedule, spay plan, and what kind of home they recommend for her.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Wirehaired Pointer mix

German Wirehaired Pointer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services

Phone: (559) 636-4050

This young German Wirehaired Pointer mix has a striking black-and-white coat. Sporting breeds often enjoy active homes and regular exercise. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his needs, personality, and health.

👉 Meet this Pointer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Tulare County Animal Services at (559) 636-4050 to ask about adoption fees, meet-and-greets, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.