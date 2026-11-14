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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Visalia, CA
Visalia has some wonderful dogs waiting at Tulare County Animal Services for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
PEACH
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Peach is a young pittie mix with a rich chocolate coat. She’s looking for a loving home that can give her guidance, playtime, and plenty of affection. Contact the shelter for details on her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with other pets and kids.
👉 Meet PEACH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIRA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Mira is a beautiful white pittie mix who’s still in her young years and ready to learn. Ask the shelter about her energy level, training needs, and whether she’s a good fit for your home and other pets.
👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JACE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Jace is an adult German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. He may be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, training, and mental stimulation. Call the shelter to learn about his temperament, training, and health status.
👉 Meet JACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Husky mix)
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
This young Husky mix has a light, striking coat and likely plenty of energy. Huskies often do best with active families who enjoy outdoor time. Check with the shelter about her exercise needs, training, and how she does with other animals.
👉 Meet this Husky mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROO
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Roo is a young shepherd mix with a warm tan coat. She may be a great partner for training, hiking, and family life. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, social skills, and current vaccinations.
👉 Meet ROO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SIMON
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Simon is a young cattle dog mix with a handsome tricolor coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a job to do and staying active. Ask the shelter about his energy level, training, and whether he’s suited for your lifestyle.
👉 Meet SIMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALEC
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
Alec is a young chocolate Lab mix, a great age for bonding and training. Labs are often friendly and people-oriented. Contact the shelter to confirm his temperament, health, and if he’s already neutered and vaccinated.
👉 Meet ALEC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Pit Bull puppy)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
This tiny pittie mix puppy is just starting out in life and will need patient training, socialization, and lots of love. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccine schedule, spay plan, and what kind of home they recommend for her.
👉 Meet this Pit Bull puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (German Wirehaired Pointer mix)
- Breed: German Wirehaired Pointer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Tulare County Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 636-4050
This young German Wirehaired Pointer mix has a striking black-and-white coat. Sporting breeds often enjoy active homes and regular exercise. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his needs, personality, and health.
👉 Meet this Pointer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Tulare County Animal Services at (559) 636-4050 to ask about adoption fees, meet-and-greets, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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