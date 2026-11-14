📅 Visalia City Council agenda highlights and how to participate

The City of Visalia has posted a City Council meeting agenda that covers a mix of work session, consent, and regular items.

Highlights include:

New employee introductions in Neighborhood Preservation and Solid Waste.

in Neighborhood Preservation and Solid Waste. A contract with SZS Engineering Access Inc. to prepare ADA Self Evaluations and Transition Plans .

to prepare . A multi-family residential ordinance discussion on design standards and by-right unit thresholds in R-M zones.

on design standards and by-right unit thresholds in R-M zones. A Homekey+ grant application to support Majestic Gardens , a 42‑unit permanent supportive housing complex with 10 veteran units .

to support , a 42‑unit permanent supportive housing complex with . Notices of completion for Higgins Ranch Phases 1 and 2 subdivisions (100 and 74 lots).

Phases 1 and 2 subdivisions (100 and 74 lots). A $94,900 fencing and lighting project at Lincoln Oval Park .

fencing and lighting project at . Purchase of solid waste trucks totaling $2,783,222.00 and a mini‑loader truck for $286,837.86 .

and a mini‑loader truck for . Updates to the naming policy for City facilities and streets.

Upcoming meetings are listed as Monday, December 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, December 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at 707 W. Acequia.

For ADA assistance, call 713-4512. Agenda materials submitted later are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 220 N. Santa Fe St, Visalia, CA 93292 during normal business hours.