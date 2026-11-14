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Visalia
📅 Visalia Council agenda: housing, parks, trucks, naming rules
13 days ago
📅 Visalia City Council agenda highlights and how to participate
The City of Visalia has posted a City Council meeting agenda that covers a mix of work session, consent, and regular items.
Highlights include:
- New employee introductions in Neighborhood Preservation and Solid Waste.
- A contract with SZS Engineering Access Inc. to prepare ADA Self Evaluations and Transition Plans.
- A multi-family residential ordinance discussion on design standards and by-right unit thresholds in R-M zones.
- A Homekey+ grant application to support Majestic Gardens, a 42‑unit permanent supportive housing complex with 10 veteran units.
- Notices of completion for Higgins Ranch Phases 1 and 2 subdivisions (100 and 74 lots).
- A $94,900 fencing and lighting project at Lincoln Oval Park.
- Purchase of solid waste trucks totaling $2,783,222.00 and a mini‑loader truck for $286,837.86.
- Updates to the naming policy for City facilities and streets.
Upcoming meetings are listed as Monday, December 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, December 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at 707 W. Acequia.
For ADA assistance, call 713-4512. Agenda materials submitted later are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 220 N. Santa Fe St, Visalia, CA 93292 during normal business hours.
More Info: Visalia City Council - Meeting of Visalia City Cou...
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