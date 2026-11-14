A stray animal from the City of Visalia was taken in on 11/13/2026 and is on Stray Hold under Animal ID #179881 at the Visalia Animal Care Center. If you think this is your pet, call (559) 713-4700; the animal becomes available on 11/19/2026. The center is open Tuesday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (walk-ins from 10 a.m.) and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (walk-ins from 9 a.m.).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Animal Services