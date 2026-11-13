The College of the Sequoias has opened registration for Spring 2027 classes, with staggered dates for different student groups. Registration opens on 2026-11-16 for students who have completed all matriculation steps, on 2026-11-17 for Early College High School (VTEC / UPHS) students, and on 2026-11-18 for all other eligible students through web registration. Continuing students can find their exact registration date in the MyGiant Portal at MyGiant.cos.edu; more information and applications: cos.edu/apply.

This content is adapted from materials provided by College of the Sequoias