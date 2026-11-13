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COS opens Spring 2027 class registration
10 days ago
The College of the Sequoias has opened registration for Spring 2027 classes, with staggered dates for different student groups. Registration opens on 2026-11-16 for students who have completed all matriculation steps, on 2026-11-17 for Early College High School (VTEC / UPHS) students, and on 2026-11-18 for all other eligible students through web registration. Continuing students can find their exact registration date in the MyGiant Portal at MyGiant.cos.edu; more information and applications: cos.edu/apply.
This content is adapted from materials provided by College of the Sequoias
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