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Visalia
🏥 Visalia Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $60+/hr Roles
7 days ago
Visalia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in skilled nursing and rehab. If you like hands-on patient care and a close-knit team, these roles are worth a look.
COTA – Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (Per Diem)
- Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Per Diem / Part-Time
- Pay: $40–$45/hour BOE
This role supports the OT to help residents regain independence with daily tasks and mobility in a skilled nursing setting. Good fit if you’re a licensed COTA who wants flexible hours, strong team support, and chances to grow.
CNA – NOC Shift, Full-Time
- Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-Time, NOC/PM Shift
- Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour BOE
Work directly with residents on ADLs, vitals, and basic nursing care in a skilled nursing facility. This is a steady night-shift role with lots of staff appreciation events and a focus on supportive teamwork.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Full-Time
- Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $60–$65/hour BOE
Lead OT evaluations and treatment plans to boost residents’ independence and safety. Ideal if you’re a California-licensed OT who wants strong hourly pay, a collaborative rehab team, and room for professional development.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – Full-Time
- Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $60–$65/hour BOE (listing notes $60/hour)
Evaluate and treat speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing disorders for residents in a skilled nursing setting. Great for an SLP who enjoys complex cases, interdisciplinary teamwork, and clear impact on quality of life.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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