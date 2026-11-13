Visalia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in skilled nursing and rehab. If you like hands-on patient care and a close-knit team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center

Linwood Meadows Care Center Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: $40–$45/hour BOE

This role supports the OT to help residents regain independence with daily tasks and mobility in a skilled nursing setting. Good fit if you’re a licensed COTA who wants flexible hours, strong team support, and chances to grow.

Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center

Linwood Meadows Care Center Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-Time, NOC/PM Shift

Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour BOE

Work directly with residents on ADLs, vitals, and basic nursing care in a skilled nursing facility. This is a steady night-shift role with lots of staff appreciation events and a focus on supportive teamwork.

Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center

Linwood Meadows Care Center Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $60–$65/hour BOE

Lead OT evaluations and treatment plans to boost residents’ independence and safety. Ideal if you’re a California-licensed OT who wants strong hourly pay, a collaborative rehab team, and room for professional development.

Employer: Linwood Meadows Care Center

Linwood Meadows Care Center Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $60–$65/hour BOE (listing notes $60/hour)

Evaluate and treat speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing disorders for residents in a skilled nursing setting. Great for an SLP who enjoys complex cases, interdisciplinary teamwork, and clear impact on quality of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.