Visalia’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to music to travel stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Windsor Fashions

Windsor Fashions Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a women’s fashion store, support the team, and drive sales. This role is great if you have 1+ year of retail management, love styling, and want benefits, 401(k) match, and a 40% employee discount.

Employer: Visalia Travel Center

Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $17.00/hour

Mix of cashier, stocking, cleaning, and light cooking at a busy travel center. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible shifts with steady customer interaction.

Employer: The Guitar Center Company

Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.72–$24.65/hour plus commission

Full-time senior sales role for people who love music and gear. You’ll help customers find instruments, support the team as a keyholder, and get access to benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.