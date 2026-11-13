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🛒 Multiple Visalia Customer Service Jobs with $17–$24/hr+
Visalia’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to music to travel stops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Windsor Fashions
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead a women’s fashion store, support the team, and drive sales. This role is great if you have 1+ year of retail management, love styling, and want benefits, 401(k) match, and a 40% employee discount.
Cashier, Clerk, Cleaning, Stocking, some Cooking
- Employer: Visalia Travel Center
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Mix of cashier, stocking, cleaning, and light cooking at a busy travel center. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible shifts with steady customer interaction.
FT GC Retail Sr. Sales Associate Store 223
- Employer: The Guitar Center Company
- Location: Visalia, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.72–$24.65/hour plus commission
Full-time senior sales role for people who love music and gear. You’ll help customers find instruments, support the team as a keyholder, and get access to benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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