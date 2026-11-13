🚌 Visalia CA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & CDL Openings

Visalia’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local yard work and on-the-road routes. If you’ve got a CDL (or are working toward one), there are a few good picks to check out.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Lazer Logistics Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Full-time, local yard only

Pay: $21.00/hr + $2.00 shift differential (about $21–$23/hr)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO & holidays, disability, EAP, optional pet insurance, Employee Ownership Program , referral bonus up to $2,000

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO & holidays, disability, EAP, optional pet insurance, , referral bonus up to Why it’s appealing: Home every day, no highway traffic, no-touch freight, and no customer stops. You stay in one yard moving trailers between doors with predictable hours and steady work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Visalia, CA (on the road)

Type: Other (mix of local and OTR)

Other (mix of local and OTR) Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hr , about 30–40 hours/week

, about Why it’s appealing: Mix of local and OTR work using different equipment (reefers, flatbeds, tankers, auto transport). Good fit if you like variety, can handle loading/unloading, and want to use your hazmat and FMCSA knowledge.

Employer: Patterson Companies

Location: Visalia, CA

Type: Likely full-time (noted as regular role)

Likely full-time (noted as regular role) Pay: $25.05–$32.55/hr

Benefits: Full medical, dental, vision, wellness program, 401(k) with up to 4% match , 9 paid holidays + 2 floating holidays , PTO starting at 120 hours/year , VTO, paid parental/adoption leave, tuition help, EAP, employee discounts

Full medical, dental, vision, wellness program, , , PTO starting at , VTO, paid parental/adoption leave, tuition help, EAP, employee discounts Why it’s appealing: Higher pay range for experienced CDL A drivers with hazmat. Mix of driving and warehouse work, customer interaction, and solid benefits if you want a long-term spot.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on schedules, routes, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.